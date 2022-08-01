USS Chafee (DDG 90) Sailors Conduct General Quarters In South China Sea

220108-N-SS432-1007 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 8, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Elliot Stypula, front, a native of Pittsburgh, Penn., and Culinary Specialist Seaman Alexander Ozelius, back, a native of Hendersonville, N.C., stand boundaryman watch during a general quarters (GQ) drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), Jan. 8, 2021. Chafee is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell)

