    Ambassador Jonathan Kaplan Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

    SINGAPORE

    12.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    211217-N-HG389-0053 SINGAPORE (Dec. 17, 2021) Chief Boatswain’s Mate John Karus, left, presents a boatswain’s pipe lanyard to Ambassador Jonathan Kaplan, U.S. ambassador to Singapore, during a tour of Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, Dec. 17. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 03:23
    Location: SG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ambassador Jonathan Kaplan Visits COMLOG WESTPAC, by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tour
    ambassador
    CTF 73
    CTF
    DV
    COMLOG WESTPAC

