211217-N-HG389-0053 SINGAPORE (Dec. 17, 2021) Chief Boatswain’s Mate John Karus, left, presents a boatswain’s pipe lanyard to Ambassador Jonathan Kaplan, U.S. ambassador to Singapore, during a tour of Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, Dec. 17. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 03:23
|Photo ID:
|7006292
|VIRIN:
|211217-N-HG389-0053
|Resolution:
|4036x2686
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ambassador Jonathan Kaplan Visits COMLOG WESTPAC, by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT