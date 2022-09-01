USS Essex (LHD 2) conduct routine flight operations

A U.S. Navy MH-60 Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21 (HSC 21), takes off aboard USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 9, 2022. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

