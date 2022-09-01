Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex (LHD 2) conduct routine flight operations [Image 3 of 8]

    USS Essex (LHD 2) conduct routine flight operations

    USS ESSEX (LHD 2), USS ESSEX (LHD 2), INDIAN OCEAN

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Navy Sailors with the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), observe an MH-60 Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21 (HSC 21), before take-off aboard USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 9, 2022. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 01:43
    Photo ID: 7006278
    VIRIN: 220109-M-ET529-1025
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 920.66 KB
    Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), USS ESSEX (LHD 2), INDIAN OCEAN
    This work, USS Essex (LHD 2) conduct routine flight operations [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indian Ocean
    Navy
    C7F
    MH-60 Sea Hawk
    USINDOPACOM

