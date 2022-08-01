U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Blaine Sullivan and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Brandon Delgado, assigned to Detachment One, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, takes off from the runway in a HH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter from Newnan Coweta County Airport, Newnan, Ga., Jan. 8, 2022. These Aviators are flying to stay current on their flight status, and be proficient in thier warrior task and drills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Berner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2022 Date Posted: 01.09.2022 21:41 Photo ID: 7006255 VIRIN: 220108-A-BZ540-0065 Resolution: 2048x1283 Size: 797.38 KB Location: NEWNAN, GA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HH-60 BLACK HAWK HELICOPTER FLIGHT [Image 64 of 64], by SSG Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.