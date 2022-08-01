Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HH-60 BLACK HAWK HELICOPTER FLIGHT [Image 61 of 64]

    HH-60 BLACK HAWK HELICOPTER FLIGHT

    NEWNAN, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Blaine Sullivan and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Brandon Delgado, assigned to Detachment One, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, takes off from the runway in a HH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter from Newnan Coweta County Airport, Newnan, Ga., Jan. 8, 2022. These Aviators are flying to stay current on their flight status, and be proficient in thier warrior task and drills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Berner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.09.2022 21:41
    Photo ID: 7006253
    VIRIN: 220108-A-BZ540-0064
    Resolution: 2048x1302
    Size: 732.45 KB
    Location: NEWNAN, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HH-60 BLACK HAWK HELICOPTER FLIGHT [Image 64 of 64], by SSG Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HH-60
    BLACK HAWK HELICOPTER
    COMBAT CAMERA
    982ND
    111TH AVIATION

