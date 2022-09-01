Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    163d Attack Wing Airman of the Year 2021

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Neil Mabini 

    163rd Attack Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Corona, a personnelist assigned to the 163d Maintenance Group, California Air National Guard, and the 163d Attack Wing Airman of the Year, at work in March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 9, 2022. Corona will go on to compete at the state level. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Neil Mabini)

