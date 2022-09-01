Technical Sgt. Nicole Rodriguez, a medical technician with the 920th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, administers a COVID-19 booster shot Jan. 09, 2022, at MacDill AFB, Fla. Booster shots are not currently required for uniformed personal, but are encouraged to fight the spread of future variants of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew R. Matlock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2022 Date Posted: 01.09.2022 16:15 Photo ID: 7006091 VIRIN: 220109-F-JQ052-0002 Resolution: 4932x3946 Size: 14.86 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Hometown: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 927th boosts COVID vaccines, by SSgt Matthew Matlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.