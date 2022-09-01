Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    927th boosts COVID vaccines

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock 

    927th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Technical Sgt. Nicole Rodriguez, a medical technician with the 920th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, administers a COVID-19 booster shot Jan. 09, 2022, at MacDill AFB, Fla. Booster shots are not currently required for uniformed personal, but are encouraged to fight the spread of future variants of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew R. Matlock)

    TAGS

    Medical
    Vaccine
    927th ARW
    MacDill AFB
    ASTS
    COVID-19
    Omicron

