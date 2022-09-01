Technical Sgt. Nicole Rodriguez, a medical technician with the 920th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, administers a COVID-19 booster shot Jan. 09, 2022, at MacDill AFB, Fla. Booster shots are not currently required for uniformed personal, but are encouraged to fight the spread of future variants of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew R. Matlock)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2022 16:15
|Photo ID:
|7006091
|VIRIN:
|220109-F-JQ052-0002
|Resolution:
|4932x3946
|Size:
|14.86 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 927th boosts COVID vaccines, by SSgt Matthew Matlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
