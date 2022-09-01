192nd Mission Support Group commander's call

Periodic and annual award winners from the 192nd Mission Support Group hold their awards following the MSG commander's call Jan. 9, 2022, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Col. David Lands, 192nd Mission Support Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sean Fretwell, 192nd MSG superintendent, highlighted unit and Airmen accomplishments from the previous year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

