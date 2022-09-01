Col. David Lands, 192nd Mission Support Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sean Fretwell, 192nd MSG superintendent, present Airmen with awards for period two and annual group-level awards Jan. 9, 2022, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The MSG leadership held a commander's call and highlighted unit accomplishments from the previous year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2022 Date Posted: 01.09.2022 15:43 Photo ID: 7006077 VIRIN: 220109-Z-MQ826-048 Resolution: 4569x6397 Size: 8.75 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 192nd Mission Support Group commander's call [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Bryan Myhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.