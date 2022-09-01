Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    192nd Mission Support Group commander's call [Image 11 of 16]

    192nd Mission Support Group commander's call

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr 

    192nd Wing

    Col. David Lands, 192nd Mission Support Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sean Fretwell, 192nd MSG superintendent, present Airmen with awards for period two and annual group-level awards Jan. 9, 2022, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The MSG leadership held a commander's call and highlighted unit accomplishments from the previous year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.09.2022 15:43
    Photo ID: 7006075
    VIRIN: 220109-Z-MQ826-042
    Resolution: 4719x6606
    Size: 9.95 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 192nd Mission Support Group commander's call [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Bryan Myhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Award Ceremony

    TAGS

    mission support group
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    JBLE
    all call
    VaANG

