Col. David Lands, 192nd Mission Support Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sean Fretwell, 192nd MSG superintendent, hold a commander's call Jan. 9, 2022, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The leadership highlighted unit accomplishments from the previous year and recognized outstanding MSG Airmen for period two and annual awards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2022 15:43
|Photo ID:
|7006065
|VIRIN:
|220109-Z-MQ826-005
|Resolution:
|6279x4186
|Size:
|8.12 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 192nd Mission Support Group commander's call [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Bryan Myhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
