    192nd Mission Support Group commander's call [Image 1 of 16]

    192nd Mission Support Group commander's call

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr 

    192nd Wing

    Col. David Lands, 192nd Mission Support Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sean Fretwell, 192nd MSG superintendent, hold a commander's call Jan. 9, 2022, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The leadership highlighted unit accomplishments from the previous year and recognized outstanding MSG Airmen for period two and annual awards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2022
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    This work, 192nd Mission Support Group commander's call [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Bryan Myhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mission support group
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    JBLE
    all call
    VaANG

