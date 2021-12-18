Senior Master Sgt. Steve Hedges, 183d Wing, approaches a memorial at Camp Butler Cemetery to place a wreath.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2022 09:58
|Photo ID:
|7005944
|VIRIN:
|211218-Z-QQ875-0204
|Resolution:
|3680x2456
|Size:
|6.13 MB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 183d Wing Members Participate In Wreaths Across America, by MSgt Shelly A Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT