    USS Ross Sailors receive awards [Image 23 of 24]

    USS Ross Sailors receive awards

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220108-N-UN585-2065 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 8, 2022) Cmdr. Scott Jones, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), right, presents a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Operations Specialist Seaman Chelsea Wollie, Jan. 8, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

