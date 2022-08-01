USS Ross Sailors receive awards

220108-N-UN585-2062 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 8, 2022) Cmdr. Scott Jones, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), right, presents a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal certificate to Damage Controlman 3rd Class Simone Thatch, Jan. 8, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

