    Mission Preparations in 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    ANSBACH, GERMANY

    12.07.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Cesar Rivas 

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 16th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, inspect equipment in preparations for incoming missions. Readiness is at the forefront of the 164th ADA BDE MCE team. The Soldiers stay on top of readiness by continuously being engaged in tasks that support equipment maintenance and accountability. When certain tasks require a little bit of elbow grease, they accomplish these tasks even if it requires all hands on deck. Enlisted, Warrant Officers, and Officers will work together to accomplish the task at hand. Mission Readiness is crucial to accomplish their Command Messages, “Be prepared to…” and, “In support of…”. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Rivas, 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.08.2022 18:23
    Photo ID: 7005672
    VIRIN: 211207-A-UV688-139
    Resolution: 5849x3892
    Size: 6.95 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Preparations in 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, by SGT Cesar Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USArmy
    Army Team
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe

