Mission Preparations in 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 16th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, inspect equipment in preparations for incoming missions. Readiness is at the forefront of the 164th ADA BDE MCE team. The Soldiers stay on top of readiness by continuously being engaged in tasks that support equipment maintenance and accountability. When certain tasks require a little bit of elbow grease, they accomplish these tasks even if it requires all hands on deck. Enlisted, Warrant Officers, and Officers will work together to accomplish the task at hand. Mission Readiness is crucial to accomplish their Command Messages, “Be prepared to…” and, “In support of…”. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Rivas, 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade)

Date Taken: 12.07.2021 Location: ANSBACH, DE