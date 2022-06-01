11th Air Missile Defense Battery Working Group meeting

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Gleaton, 1st Sgt Watson, Sgt. Hudson, assigned to 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Moffitt, 1st Sgt. Crocker, assigned to 11th Air Missile Defense Battery, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, take part in a Working Group meeting in Ansbach, Germany. The 11th Air Missile Defense Battery have Soldiers in an undisclosed location but have faced several difficulties. In a previous meeting, certain issues and suggestions were highlighted to the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade's leadership. Issues included environment and weather and the 11th Air Missile Defense Battery's leadership were adamant on increasing security and safety in the area of interest. U.S Army Col. Thompson, Commander of the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, made it clear that the 164th Air Defense Artillery is the voice of the 11th Air Missile Defense Battery. The 11th Air Missile Defense Battery's leadership were very impressed with the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade's thorough Issue Tracker that was presented to them and understood that we listened to their inquiries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Rivas, 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade)

