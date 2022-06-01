Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Air Missile Defense Battery Working Group meeting

    ANSBACH, GERMANY

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Cesar Rivas 

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Leadership team of 11th Air Missile Defense Battery, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, and leadership team of 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, take part in Working Group meeting in Ansbach, Germany. Capt. Washington, Commander of 11th Air Missile Defense Battery, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, presented the Soldiers of the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade with their Battery coin as a sign of appreciation. The 11th Air Missile Defense Battery have Soldiers in an undisclosed location but have faced several difficulties. In a previous meeting, certain issues and suggestions were highlighted to the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade's leadership. Issues included environment and weather and the 11th Air Missile Defense Battery's leadership were adamant on increasing security and safety in the area of interest. U.S Army Col. Thompson, Commander of the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, made it clear that the 164th Air Defense Artillery is the voice of the 11th Air Missile Defense Battery. The 11th Air Missile Defense Battery's leadership were very impressed with the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade's thorough Issue Tracker that was presented to them and understood that we listened to their inquiries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Rivas, 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade)

    This work, 11th Air Missile Defense Battery Working Group meeting [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Cesar Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

