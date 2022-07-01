Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Era of Physical Fitness Assessments [Image 2 of 5]

    New Era of Physical Fitness Assessments

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Nicholas Reynolds, a recruiter with the 157th Force Support Squadron, completes the newest exercise additions to the Air Force PT assessment Jan. 7, 2021 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The enhanced testing model moves away from the one-size-fits-all assessment mentality and gives Airmen the power to choose which of the exercises in each category is the best fit for them. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2022 13:25
    Photo ID: 7005599
    VIRIN: 220107-Z-TW741-1005
    Resolution: 4540x3031
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Era of Physical Fitness Assessments [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Era of Physical Fitness Assessments
    New Era of Physical Fitness Assessments
    New Era of Physical Fitness Assessments
    New Era of Physical Fitness Assessments
    New Era of Physical Fitness Assessments

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Era of Physical Fitness Assessments

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Fitness
    readiness
    PT
    157th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT