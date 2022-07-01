Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Community Engagement

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Jan. 7, 2022) – A resident of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) speaks with water quality recovery experts during a community engagement event at the Military Entrance Processing Station on JBPHH. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to JBPHH housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)

