Fort Hood welcomes CSM A.C. Cotton VFW

Lt. Gen. Pat White, III Corps and Fort Hood, commanding general and Col. Chad foster, Fort Hood Garrison Commander engage in an conversation with members of the VFW community during the CSM A.C. Cotton VFW installation ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Jan 7, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dylan Bailey)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 19:50
|Photo ID:
|7005443
|VIRIN:
|010722-A-TM214-1004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|19.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT. HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
