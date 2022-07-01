Commandet Lupita Perez, Veterans of Foreign Wars, gives her opening remarks at an VFW installation ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Jan 7, 2022. Fort Hood welcomes CSM A.C. Cotton VFW Post 12209 as one of the first on an active-duty installation within the United States, the post is named after former Command Sgt. Maj. A.C. Cotton, the first Black command sergeant major of the 1st Cavalry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

