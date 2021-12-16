Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Stone conducts counter drug operations in Eastern Pacific

    USCGC Stone conducts counter drug operations in Eastern Pacific

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Crew members aboard the USCGC Stone (WMSL 758), offload suspected drug packages in following an at-sea interdiction in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on Dec. 16, 2021. The U.S. Coast Guard is the nation's first line of defense against drug smugglers who seek to bring illegal substances into the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 18:22
    Photo ID: 7005417
    VIRIN: 211216-G-JW383-644
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Stone conducts counter drug operations in Eastern Pacific, by PO2 Shannon Kearney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    counter drug
    Stone
    Eastern Pacific
    WMSL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT