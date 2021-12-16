USCGC Stone conducts counter drug operations in Eastern Pacific

Crew members aboard the USCGC Stone (WMSL 758), offload suspected drug packages in following an at-sea interdiction in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on Dec. 16, 2021. The U.S. Coast Guard is the nation's first line of defense against drug smugglers who seek to bring illegal substances into the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)

