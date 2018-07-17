Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2018

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Shaunta Johnson, 23rd Contracting Squadron contracting officer, poses for an official photo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 17, 2018. Johnson won Contracting’s Outstanding Civilian in Training of the Year at Air Combat Command and Department of Air Force level. (U.S. Air Force photo by 23rd Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2018
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 15:24
    Photo ID: 7005289
    VIRIN: 180717-F-OI882-1001
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 709.64 KB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd CONS members win ACC, DAF awards [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    Contracting Office
    23rd CONS
    DAF Award Winners

