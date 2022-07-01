Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Becomes First Woman to Pin on Master Gunnery Sergent in 3051 Community

    Marine Becomes First Woman to Pin on Master Gunnery Sergent in 3051 Community

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Christian Garcia 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Paulette Lora with 2nd Supply Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, is pinned on by her husband at attention during a frocking and reenlistment ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2022. Master Gunnery Sgt. Lora is the first woman in the Marine Corps to reach her current rank in her occupational field. "It truly feels humbling to become the first female Master Gunnery Sergeant in the 3051 supply field. I'm hoping to inspire the young female Marines". (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Garcia)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Becomes First Woman to Pin on Master Gunnery Sergent in 3051 Community [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Christian Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd MLG
    Camp Lejeune
    Supply BN
