Marine Becomes First Woman to Pin on Master Gunnery Sergent in 3051 Community

U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Paulette Lora with 2nd Supply Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, recites the oath of enlistment during a frocking and reenlistment ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2022. Master Gunnery Sgt. Lora is the first woman in the Marine Corps to reach her current rank in her occupational field. "It truly feels humbling to become the first female Master Gunnery Sergeant in the 3051 supply field. I'm hoping to inspire the young female Marines". (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Garcia)

