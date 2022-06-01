HSC 28 Participates in Night Flight Operations on USS Billings

220106-N-GF955-1382

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 6, 2022) -- Chief Mineman Jesse Silcox, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), launches an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Shadow Det” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 7, Jan. 6, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

