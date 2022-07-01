IS1 Watson reenlistment

220107-N-UN585-2035 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 7, 2022) Cmdr. Scott Jones, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), center, speaks during the reenlistment ceremony of Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Shane Watson, right, as Lt. j.g. David Sessamen stands by, Jan. 7, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

