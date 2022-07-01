IS1 Watson reenlistment

220107-N-UN585-2015 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 7, 2022) Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Shane Watson, right, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), reaffirms his oath of enlistment with Lt. j.g. David Sessamen during his reenlistment ceremony aboard the ship, Jan. 7, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

