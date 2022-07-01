Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IS1 Watson reenlistment [Image 3 of 5]

    IS1 Watson reenlistment

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220107-N-UN585-2015 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 7, 2022) Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Shane Watson, right, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), reaffirms his oath of enlistment with Lt. j.g. David Sessamen during his reenlistment ceremony aboard the ship, Jan. 7, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 13:21
    Photo ID: 7005212
    VIRIN: 220107-N-UN585-2015
    Resolution: 6374x4249
    Size: 532.62 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IS1 Watson reenlistment [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

