    401st AFSBn-Kuwait Combat Power team says goodbye to teammates [Image 3 of 3]

    401st AFSBn-Kuwait Combat Power team says goodbye to teammates

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    401st Army Field Support Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Tiffany Paine is award the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding
    achievement as the Supply and Accountability NCOIC. SFC Paine's dedication to
    duty and selfless service is a reflection of her outstanding ability to put
    the mission first.

