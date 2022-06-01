Sgt. 1st Class Tiffany Paine is award the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding

achievement as the Supply and Accountability NCOIC. SFC Paine's dedication to

duty and selfless service is a reflection of her outstanding ability to put

the mission first.

Date Taken: 01.06.2022
Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
401st AFSBn-Kuwait Combat Power team says goodbye to teammates