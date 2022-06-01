401st AFSBn-Kuwait Combat Power team says goodbye to teammates

Sgt. 1st Class Tiffany Paine is award the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding
achievement as the Supply and Accountability NCOIC. SFC Paine's dedication to
duty and selfless service is a reflection of her outstanding ability to put
the mission first.
