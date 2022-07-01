AMC BEYA Ad 2022

The U.S. Army Materiel Command will be back at the BEYA STEM Conference and Career Fair in 2022! We will once again have on-the-spot hiring opportunities for over 160 positions at locations nationwide. Please share the flyer within your community and help us get the word out for this great opportunity to join the AMC and CECOM team! This annual event brings professionals and students together annually for three days to share their experiences and career information. AMC and CECOM will be looking for talented new teammates in a variety of fields as part of the BEYA Career Fair.

