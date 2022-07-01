Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMC BEYA Ad 2022

    AMC BEYA Ad 2022

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Ann Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    The U.S. Army Materiel Command will be back at the BEYA STEM Conference and Career Fair in 2022! We will once again have on-the-spot hiring opportunities for over 160 positions at locations nationwide. Please share the flyer within your community and help us get the word out for this great opportunity to join the AMC and CECOM team! This annual event brings professionals and students together annually for three days to share their experiences and career information. AMC and CECOM will be looking for talented new teammates in a variety of fields as part of the BEYA Career Fair.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 10:53
    Photo ID: 7005091
    VIRIN: 220107-A-CI836-672
    Resolution: 2513x3338
    Size: 551.19 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC BEYA Ad 2022, by Ann Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BEYA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT