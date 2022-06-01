A Marine with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Marines, 4th Marine Division, prepares a splint during a night-time casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) training at Fort Pickett, Virginia on Jan. 6, 2022. A CASEVAC is the transportation of a wounded military personnel, usually by air, from a combat area to an area where proper medical care can be provided. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 10:57 Photo ID: 7005074 VIRIN: 220106-M-NA519-1136 Resolution: 5305x3537 Size: 16.07 MB Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CASEVAC Night [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl David Intriago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.