CASEVAC Night

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Marines, 4th Marine Division, conduct night-time casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) training at Fort Pickett, Virginia on Jan. 6, 2022. A CASEVAC is the transportation of a wounded military personnel, usually by air, from a combat area to an area where proper medical care can be provided. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago)

