Daphne Thompson received the Installation Support and Program Management Directorate's 2021 Difference Maker Award. Thompson, a project manager with the Furnishings Program, has been with Huntsville Center since January 2009.
Huntsville Project Manager earns 2021 Difference Maker Award
