    Huntsville Project Manager earns 2021 Difference Maker Award

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2021

    U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    Daphne Thompson received the Installation Support and Program Management Directorate's 2021 Difference Maker Award. Thompson, a project manager with the Furnishings Program, has been with Huntsville Center since January 2009.

