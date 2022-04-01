Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cuts sheet metal [Image 3 of 4]

    Cuts sheet metal

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Newport News Shipbuilding contractors Jeffery Downs, from Winchester, Indiana, cuts sheet metal before being sent to recycling aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Jan. 4, 2021. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jong S. Park)

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

