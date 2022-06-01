U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division assault an objective during the squad attack phase of the 3d Marine Division Squad Competition at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 6, 2022. The week-long competition tests jungle survival skills, basic infantry tactics, and excellence in weapons handling. The competition participants are forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division, as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Willcox)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 06:51 Photo ID: 7004899 VIRIN: 220106-M-QU139-1026 Resolution: 4077x2718 Size: 6.27 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 10 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3d Marine Division Squad Competition Day 4 [Image 28 of 28], by LCpl Jonathan Willcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.