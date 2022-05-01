USS Ross conducts flight operations

220105-N-UN585-3250 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 5, 2022) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Ruben Zavala, left, holds onto Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Cody Johannes, back, as he signals an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, to approach the ship's flight deck and Chief Boatswain's Mate Francis Padilla, right, observes, Jan. 5, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

