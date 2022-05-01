Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ross conducts flight operations [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Ross conducts flight operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220105-N-UN585-3250 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 5, 2022) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Ruben Zavala, left, holds onto Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Cody Johannes, back, as he signals an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, to approach the ship's flight deck and Chief Boatswain's Mate Francis Padilla, right, observes, Jan. 5, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 05:56
    Photo ID: 7004871
    VIRIN: 220105-N-UN585-3250
    Resolution: 5751x3834
    Size: 472.79 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross conducts flight operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ross conducts flight operations
    USS Ross conducts flight operations
    USS Ross conducts flight operations
    USS Ross conducts flight operations
    USS Ross conducts flight operations
    USS Ross conducts flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    flight quarters
    helicopter
    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT