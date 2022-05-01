USS Ross conducts flight operations

220105-N-UN585-3017 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 5, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) chock and chain an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, to the ship's flight deck during flight operations, Jan. 5, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

