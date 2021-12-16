(From left to right) U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Amanda Ojala, Capt. Raymond Revell, and Senior Airman Taylor Baden, all assigned to the 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron, pose for a group photo at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 16, 2021. The 407th EOSS Intelligence flight analyzes data on activity around the area of responsibility and ensures commanders are equipped with appropriate knowledge to assess threats in theater. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daryn Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 01:33 Photo ID: 7004716 VIRIN: 211216-F-RW874-1027 Resolution: 4348x3478 Size: 6.75 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Intel equips commanders with knowledge [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Daryn Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.