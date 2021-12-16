Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Intel equips commanders with knowledge [Image 3 of 5]

    Intel equips commanders with knowledge

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    12.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daryn Murphy 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Amanda Ojala and Senior Airman Taylor Baden, both assigned to the 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron, discuss an intelligence briefing at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 16, 2021. The 407th EOSS Intelligence flight analyzes data on activity around the area of responsibility and ensures commanders are equipped with appropriate knowledge to assess threats in theater. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daryn Murphy)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    VIRIN: 211216-F-RW874-1014
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    This work, Intel equips commanders with knowledge [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Daryn Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Intel
    386 AEW
    Kuwait
    407 EOSS
    ASAB

