Intel equips commanders with knowledge

Senior Airman Taylor Baden, assigned to the 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron, practices intelligence briefings at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 16, 2021. The 407th EOSS Intelligence flight analyzes data on activity around the area of responsibility and ensures commanders are equipped with knowledge to assess threats in theater. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daryn Murphy)

