Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSBn-Benelux pays tribute to fallen employee with Humvee transport to final resting place [Image 4 of 4]

    AFSBn-Benelux pays tribute to fallen employee with Humvee transport to final resting place

    EYGELSHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Martin Van Dijk, the best friend and a fellow co-worker of Wiel Hendriks, secures Hendriks’ casket to the back of a Humvee. The Humvee was used to transport Hendriks to his final resting place, by his request. Dijk and Hendriks, both Dutch Ministry of Defense employees, started working for the U.S. Army at the same time in 1986. (Photo by Fons Ljpelaar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 01:14
    Photo ID: 7004711
    VIRIN: 220107-A-SM279-059
    Resolution: 5096x3741
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: EYGELSHOVEN, NL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSBn-Benelux pays tribute to fallen employee with Humvee transport to final resting place [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFSBn-Benelux pays tribute to fallen employee with Humvee transport to final resting place
    AFSBn-Benelux pays tribute to fallen employee with Humvee transport to final resting place
    AFSBn-Benelux pays tribute to fallen employee with Humvee transport to final resting place
    AFSBn-Benelux pays tribute to fallen employee with Humvee transport to final resting place

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFSBn-Benelux pays tribute to fallen employee with Humvee transport to final resting place

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    ArmySustainment
    target_news_europe
    ArmyMateriel
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT