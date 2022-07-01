AFSBn-Benelux pays tribute to fallen employee with Humvee transport to final resting place

Martin Van Dijk, the best friend and a fellow co-worker of Wiel Hendriks, secures Hendriks’ casket to the back of a Humvee. The Humvee was used to transport Hendriks to his final resting place, by his request. Dijk and Hendriks, both Dutch Ministry of Defense employees, started working for the U.S. Army at the same time in 1986. (Photo by Fons Ljpelaar)

