Wiel Hendriks, a heavy wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux in Eyglelshoven, Netherlands, passed away recently. The Dutch Ministry of Defense employee assigned to the U.S. Army for 35 years had one request. He wanted to be transported by Army Humvee to his final resting place. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 01:14 Photo ID: 7004709 VIRIN: 220107-A-SM279-956 Resolution: 520x718 Size: 110.03 KB Location: EYGELSHOVEN, NL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSBn-Benelux pays tribute to fallen employee with Humvee transport to final resting place [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.