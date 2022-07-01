AFSBn-Benelux pays tribute to fallen employee with Humvee transport to final resting place

Wiel Hendriks, a heavy wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux in Eyglelshoven, Netherlands, passed away recently. The Dutch Ministry of Defense employee assigned to the U.S. Army for 35 years had one request. He wanted to be transported by Army Humvee to his final resting place. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
