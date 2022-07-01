AFSBn-Benelux pays tribute to fallen employee with Humvee transport to final resting place

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EYGELSHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The grandchildren of Wiel Hendriks were given the opportunity to explore an Army Humvee up close by Sgt. 1st Class Roberto Ortiz, Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux support operations maintenance noncommissioned officer in charge, on the day of their grandfather’s funeral. (Photo by Fons Ljpelaar)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 01:14
    Location: EYGELSHOVEN, NL 
