USS Chafee (DDG 90) Sails South China Sea

220106-N-SS432-2006 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 6, 2022) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Justin Lennox, a native of Wrentham, Mass., left, and Ensign Jackson South, a native of Montgomery, Ala., support Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Marcus Purciller, middle, a native of Reno, Nev., in analyzing acoustic data aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), Jan. 6, 2022. Chafee is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell)

