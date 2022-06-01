Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Chafee (DDG 90) Sails South China Sea [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Chafee (DDG 90) Sails South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Omar-Kareem Powell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220106-N-SS432-2006 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 6, 2022) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Justin Lennox, a native of Wrentham, Mass., left, and Ensign Jackson South, a native of Montgomery, Ala., support Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Marcus Purciller, middle, a native of Reno, Nev., in analyzing acoustic data aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), Jan. 6, 2022. Chafee is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 01:01
    Photo ID: 7004706
    VIRIN: 220106-N-SS432-2006
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Hometown: RENO, NV, US
    Hometown: WRENTHAM, MA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Chafee (DDG 90) Sails South China Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Omar-Kareem Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Chafee (DDG 90)
    South China Sea
    7th Fleet
    SCS
    Sonar
    Destroyer

