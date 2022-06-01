USS Chafee (DDG 90) Sailors Conduct Small Arms Training

220106-N-SS432-1034 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 6, 2022) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90) participate in small arms training on the flight deck, Jan. 6, 2022. Chafee is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell)

