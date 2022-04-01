Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 load a grader for equipment disposition onboard Camp Shields [Image 2 of 4]

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    220104-N-MQ841-1002 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 4, 2022) Equipment Operator Constructionman Tyler Lagarra, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, operates a 40-ton crane to load a grader for equipment disposition onboard Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 13 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Adam Petty)

    VIRIN: 220104-N-MQ841-1002
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 load a grader for equipment disposition onboard Camp Shields [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Seabees
    U.S. Navy
    NMCB-5

