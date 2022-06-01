Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka Winter Storm [Image 1 of 3]

    Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka Winter Storm

    JAPAN

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 6, 2022) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka during a mild winter storm. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/CFAY Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 18:02
    Photo ID: 7004522
    VIRIN: 220106-N-WC492-0001
    Resolution: 2151x3339
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka Winter Storm [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan

