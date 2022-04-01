Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diversity and Inclusion: Billy Clemons, Foster and Adoptive Parent [Image 2 of 3]

    Diversity and Inclusion: Billy Clemons, Foster and Adoptive Parent

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Billy Clemons, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of prevention, checks a fire truck’s inventory at the base fire department on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, January 4, 2022. Clemons has worked at the Goodfellow Air Force Base Fire Department for over ten years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

