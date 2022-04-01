Billy Clemons, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of prevention, checks a fire truck’s inventory at the base fire department on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, January 4, 2022. Clemons has worked at the Goodfellow Air Force Base Fire Department for over ten years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 17:31
|Photo ID:
|7004499
|VIRIN:
|220104-F-DX569-1020
|Resolution:
|4000x2857
|Size:
|7.29 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Diversity and Inclusion: Billy Clemons, Foster and Adoptive Parent [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Diversity and Inclusion: Billy Clemons, Foster and Adoptive Parent
LEAVE A COMMENT