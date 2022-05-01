An Undergraduate Pilot Training 2.5 student and his Instructor Pilot step to their T-6A Texan II Jan. 5 at Vance Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathy Duran)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 10:03
|Photo ID:
|7004178
|VIRIN:
|220105-F-KC168-1085
|Resolution:
|5489x3804
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|ENID, OK, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Returning to fly [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kathy Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
